Which celebrities lost their blue ticks in the great Twitter cull?

Elon Musk has finally pulled the plug on the celebrities and public figures who aren't willing to pay for Twitter Blue, by removing their verification ticks.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Beyoncé, Jeremy Clarkson, and Matt Hancock are among those who now have regular profiles, and can easily be impersonated.

However, some accounts, including news organisations and government bodies, have been awarded special types of new ticks (usually gold or grey) that makes them identifiable.

But for now at least, those who haven't paid their $11-per-month have been downgraded.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters