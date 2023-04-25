Kremlin forced to deny 'lies' that 'mega active' Putin uses body doubles

Vladimir Putin's spokesperson has addressed claims that the Russian dictator is terminally ill, or has been hiding in a bunker and using body doubles over the last few months.

It comes as Putin appears frail and weak during public appearances, which see him limping and gripping tables.

"This is yet more lies. This is one more lie. You see our president. He is just as he used to be – mega-active", Dmitry Peskov said.

"He never sat in any bunker – this is lies, too. And you see it, this is obvious."

