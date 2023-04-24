Terrifying moment 45-foot dragon bursts into flames at Disneyland California

Cameras have caught the moment that a 45-foot animatronic Maleficent dragon caught fire at Disneyland California over the weekend (22 April).

The incident happened during the park's final ‘Fantasmic’ special effects show, and while it's not known what caused it, guests and staff were quickly evacuated from the premises.

The dragon, which usually breathes fire, went up in flames and burnt its entire structure.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

