Moment reckless Billie Eilish fan climbs 162-foot LA studio tower to 'free' pop star

A Billie Eilish fan is going to new heights to declare their love for the singer, after they had to be coaxed down from a 162-foot tower in Los Angeles.

The man climbed 30-feet up the KTLA tower holding an electric guitar and a sign which read 'Free Billie Eilish'.

It's not known what he meant by the message, and fans got it trending on Twitter, poking fun at all of the possible reasons behind it.

He was later arrested on trespassing charges.

