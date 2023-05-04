Moment quick-thinking police officer delivers baby in car on highway

A Florida police officer's bodycam has captured the moment he was forced to spring into action and help a woman give birth on a highway.

Master deputy Daniel ‘Red’ Jones was approached by the woman's husband, who was panicking that she was in labour in the front seat of their car.

Jones asked the woman how many children she has, and when she admitted this was her sixth, he excitedly responded: "Six! Woo! Y’all need a better hobby."

Thankfully, the baby girl was born healthy.

