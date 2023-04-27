Moment South Korean president sings 'American Pie' at White House state dinner

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol shocked guests at last night's White House dinner when he picked up a guitar and launched into a rendition of 'American Pie'.

It came after guests were treated to a Broadway medley performance, and the singers finished with the hit track, which is thought to be Yoon's favourite.

“The next state dinner we’re going to have, you're looking at the entertainment", Biden joked.

He even bagged a standing ovation from Angelina Jolie.

