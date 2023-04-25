GMB debate on whether you should be 'proud' to be British descends into chaos

A Good Morning Britain debate on whether it's ok to be 'proud' to be British descended into a huge shouting match during this morning's live show (25 April).

The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner waved his St George's flag around the studio, while social commentator Narinder Kaur maintained that the flag is aligned with 'racism' and a new version should be introduced.

"That's just ignorance to me!", she shouted, as Skinner appeared to find the whole situation funny.

"Don't start on me!", he quipped back, forcing the hosts to step in.

