Ahead of the coronation celebrations this weekend, a rather bizarre video has resurfaced of King Charles III trying his hand at being a DJ.

The clip was taken in 2012 during a trip to Toronto, where he visited the Yonge Street Mission during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour.

During his lesson with keen youth DJs, the then-Prince learnt how to 'scratch' the decks, as youngsters cheered him on from the sidelines.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters