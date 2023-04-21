Festival fans 'crack' who's replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella weekend two

With Frank Ocean pulling out of weekend two of Coachella, a new 'TBA' headliner has been put in the schedule as his replacement - and fans are confident they know who it is.

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again have become quite the trio over the last year, and have cryptically been sharing photos on Instagram wearing t-shirts that read 'OMG TBA' over the last 24 hours, alongside screengrabs of the lineup.

This is only Fred Again's second year of touring as a major artist, but would be his second Coachella, and the biggest slot of the weekend.

