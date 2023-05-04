Liverpool changes restaurants to have 'Scouse phonetic' menus

Deliveroo has joined forces with restaurants in Liverpool to change menus to be 'Scouse phonetic' over the Eurovision period, with the city expecting an influx of visitors from elsewhere.

Research found that Scouse is one of the hardest accents to understand, so instead of ordering a barbecue halloumi burger, you'll now be able to order a 'bar-buh-kew hah-loo-mee-beh-geh'.

Big Buns, Spitroast, and Picnic are just some of the restaurants introducing the new menus over Eurovision.

