BBC News presenter Lukwesa Burak was left red-faced today (4 May), when she thought she had time to relax while a pre-recorded segment played out - not realising she was on screen.

Burak enjoyed a stretch before she realised that she was still on camera, throwing her arms down in shock and pretending to read her notes.

However, despite the incident, many have been left impressed by how she handled the situation, and found the funny side.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters