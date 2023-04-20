CEO praises employee who 'sold dog' after working from office was reintroduced

A CEO is raising eyebrows after a call with employees was leaked, and saw him praise them for their 'sacrifices' to work from the office - including one person who allegedly sold their family dog.

James Clarke from Clearlink told staff they had to return to office four days per week, reportedly with little notice.

"[It] breaks my heart as someone who's been at the head of the humanisation of pets movement in other businesses that we've built", he said adding: "I challenge any one of you to outwork me, but you won't."

The Independent has contacted Clearlink for comment.

