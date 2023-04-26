Wanted man who 'faked own death' rages he's different person in baffling interview

x
A man who police claim is 'wanted' has protested his innocence by claiming he's someone else entirely during a bizarre interview.
Nicholas Alahverdian 'faked his own death' after being hunted down by police over a sexual assault, however, the man on Dateline insists he is a British man named Arthur Knight.
The Dateline episode was filmed months before a judge ruled that he is in fact Alahverdian faking his identity, however, he becomes angry and upset at the interviewer who suggested otherwise.
The accent was a slight giveaway, but it's a truly odd case.
