The Proclaimers have officially been removed from King Charles III's coronation playlist - but it's not because they're bad.

'I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)' was originally in the playlist released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, but has since been removed as it turns out the Scottish duo are hugely anti-royal.

One half of the group, Charlie Reid, was even supporting an anti-monarchy protester last year, after the man (who was later arrested) shouted 'Who elected him?' at the King during a visit to Oxford.

