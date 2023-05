A California man is being applauded for springing into action when he noticed a stranger's pushchair rolling away, heading for a busy 50mph road.

Ron Nessman was walking from a job interview in Hesperia, when he saw the woman, believed to be the baby's great aunt fall over as the pram rolled away towards the cars.

"I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there", he said of the incident.

