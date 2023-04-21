Twitter: Which celebrities got their blue tick paid for by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk has admitted he's 'personally' paid for the 'blue ticks' of a number of celebrities, following his 20 April deadline to fork out for Twitter Blue.

Anyone who hadn't taken out the subscription, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, lost their verification as a result.

However, Stephen King, LeBron James, and William Shatner have been left in a pickle, discovering their ticks still exist, despite not paying.

It turns out the CEO had offered them it 'complimentary', and implemented it before they could respond.

"My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t", King responded in a tweet.

