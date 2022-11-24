Mick Lynch made it clear he wasn't going to engage with journalists from GB News during a press conference today (23 November) over a meeting with the transport secretary regarding upcoming strikes.

The campaigner, who is notoriously anti-Tory government, has backed disruption over the Christmas period.

“Oh, is Nigel Farage here? If he is, I’m not talking to you,” he said outside the meeting, before quipping: “Right, is anyone here from a normal outlet, rather than GB News?”

Just days ago he ripped into The Daily Mail for their headlines about him.

