TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian TV reporter was robbed while live on air at the Qatar World Cup, losing money and important documents.

Dominique Metzger spoke about the incident on her network Todo Noticias, where she revealed police had asked her 'what punishment' to give the thief.

"I had my small bag on me with all the things that one needs, my wallet, the keys to our hotel room, some napkins", she said of the moment, where she was dancing in a crowd.

"Someone opened the bag zipper and took my wallet."

