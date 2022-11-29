Primavera Sound's 2023 line-up is being hailed as the 'festival of the year'

Primavera Sound festival have announced their line-ups - and it's being hailed as one that's going to be hard to beat.

In a futuristic video posted to social media, they announced that Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, and Rosalía would be headlining.

Other big acts set to play include: Fred again.., Caroline Polachek, Calvin Harris, and Skrillex.

The festival is held at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona from 1-3 June, and the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey in Madrid from 8-10 June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.