Dad of Club Q mass shooting suspect cared more that his son 'could be gay'

The dad of the Club Q shooting suspect in Colorado is baffling people with his response to his son being accused of mass murder.

Nicholas Franklin Brink, who legally changed his name to Anderson Lee Aldrich, is accused of the brutal attack on LGBTQ+ people on 19 November.

"They started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people and then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I said, 'God, is he gay?'" his dad, Brink, told CBS8.

"And he’s not gay, so I said, 'Phew'."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

