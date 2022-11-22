Man dressed as a crusader criticises World Cup being hosted in Qatar

An England fan who appeared to be dressed as a crusader has been slammed for 'hypocrisy' after he complained about the World Cup being hosted in Qatar.

The man appeared on TalkTV from Doha where he complained about the treatment of supporters.

"What they don't realise in places like Qatar is the fans are the essence of the game," he says.

However, many were quick to point out that crusaders persecuted muslims in the medieval period, so he wasn't in a position to be complaining about the response.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

