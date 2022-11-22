Biden tells kid to go steal a pumpkin during his 'boring' speech

Joe Biden joked to a young boy that he could "go steal a pumpkin" as he gave a "boring" speech for Thanksgiving to Marine Corps members in North Carolina.

The youngster was watching his siblings as his parents looked on at the president.

“This has to be boring, boring, boring for these kids who are standing up here," Biden joked.

“You’re allowed to do anything you want to do, including go steal a pumpkin if you want — anything you want to do.”

Instead, he opted to carry on listening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

