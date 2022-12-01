Plane forced to emergency land as woman claims 'Jesus' told her to open exit

A plane from Houston to Ohio on 26 November was forced to emergency land after a passenger opened the emergency exit door at 37,000 feet - because "Jesus told her to".

Elom Agbegninou, 34, had to be restrained, and was reportedly travelling with no luggage and hadn't told her husband she was travelling. She also reportedly bit the inner-thigh of another traveller.

Following police apprehending the plane, Agbengninou reportedly then began telling people that “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the door”.

