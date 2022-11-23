An otter predicted Japan would win World Cup match against Germany

While Japan's 2-1 win over Germany at the World Cup came as a surprise to many, an otter actually predicted it was going to happen before the match.

The small-clawed otter named "Taiyo" from Maxell Aqua Park in Japan was given three buckets - one with the label of a Japanese flag, one with a German flag, and one that read 'draw'.

Immediately, he picked up the ball and dropped it in the bucket with the Japanese flag, indicating their World Cup win was to come.

Safe to say he nailed it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

