Lady Susan Hussey asked Ngozi Fulani where she was from 'seven or eight times'

Charity boss Ngozi Fulani claims that Lady Susan Hussey asked her where she was from in Africa "seven or eight times".

The Sistah Space activist appeared on GMB this morning (1 December), where she explained the situation that led to the Queen's former aide resigning.

"You realise this is not about [Lady Hussey's] age, she seems to be capable of conducting herself...this is what we call racism", she says.

"I'm there for two hours feeling like I want to leave but don't know what to do."

