Republican candidate Herschel Walker suffered an awkward blunder when he accidentally referred to the election as the 'erection' in a recent interview.

He was campaigning on Fox News in preparation for the 6 December run-off election when he let slip - and carried on like nothing had happened.

“First of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker — this erection is about the people,” he said boldly.

Ted Cruz and South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham turned their heads in sync almost immediately upon realising what he'd said.

