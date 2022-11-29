Nine-year-old gives sweet ‘pep talk’ to Wales before England World Cup match

A nine-year-old boy gave the Welsh football team the pep talk they may have needed ahead of their World Cup match against England, as he was interviewed live on BBC Breakfast.

"Look, it doesn't matter if we win or lose. We've made history! We've overcome 64 years", Preston says, in a clip taken at school.

"The last time we were in the World Cup was back in 1958 and it's glad to have it back in (sic). But if we do win, we might be on to the knockout rounds."

