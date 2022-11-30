A landlord in Wales awkwardly got booed by customers live on GMB, after he admitted that he was secretly an England fan.

John Turner, 58, runs The Dolphin Inn in Llanymynech (which is right on the border of England and Wales) - however, his Welsh clientele weren't impressed when he pledged his allegiance to the Three Lions, as he's originally from London.

"I might be the landlord of the village's Welsh pub but I'm still supporting England. It's not tribal", he said.

Turner wore a Wales hoodie, but revealed an England shirt underneath.

