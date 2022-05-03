Boris Johnson challenged on why it's so difficult for Ukrainians to come to the UK

Boris Johnson has been challenged on GMB as to why it's taking so long for Ukrainians to be able to come over to the UK.

"We have done a huge amount to help Ukrainian women and children," he defensively said as Susanna Reid piled pressure on. "86,000 visas have been issued, and 27,000 are already here...I want to say thank you, 27,000 visas is a lot and it's growing fast."

"I want to pay tribute to all of those who are helping to look after Ukrainians," the Prime Minister added.



