3-year-old Ukrainian boy sings emotional anti-war song at Kyiv subway concert

Three-year-old Leonard Bush from Irpin, Ukraine, stole hearts at a charity concert by singing 'Not Your War' - a track by a Ukrainian rock band.

It's not the first time he's gone viral as another clip of him singing a hymn from the steps of his house took off recently.

The charity concert called ‘I Will Be Kind’ was organised by Okean Elzy and held at the Golden Gate metro station in Kyiv, where everyone fell silent to hear young Leonard sing.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

