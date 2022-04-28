Video

Johnny Depp laughs as doorman vapes during animated testimony from car

Johnny Depp was left shocked in court when his former doorman appeared to testify at his defamation trial.

Alejandro Romero appeared in a pre-taped video from his car, where he vaped and drove around while speaking to the camera about how the couple asked him to investigate an intruder.

‘I’m tired … I don’t want to deal with this court case … everybody’s got problems and I don’t want to deal with this no more,’ he said.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft said it was ‘the most bizarre deposition’ she'd done.

