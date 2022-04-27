Bank robber calls 999 for advice on handing himself in to police

A Dartford bank robber called 999 to get advice on how to hand himself into the police, after stealing discontinued £20 notes.

Roy Sinclair was waiting for the bus to the South London police station when he made the call, calmly asking the handler how to go about the situation.

"I'm wondering what advice you'd give me...how am I best going about doing it?" he asked. The woman calmly questioned him before sending the police to pick him up.

He has been jailed for five years and four months.

