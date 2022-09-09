Boris Johnson 'choked up' when BBC asked him to speak of Queen in past tense

Boris Johnson paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Commons today, where he admitted 'choking up' during a BBC interview on Her Majesty.

"A few months ago the BBC came to talk to me about Her Majesty The Queen," he told MPs, who were all solemnly dressed in black.

"They requested that I should talk about her in the past tense and I'm afraid I simply choked up and I couldn't go on, and I'm really not easily moved to tears."

