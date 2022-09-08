Cringe moment Piers Morgan has McDonald's delivered while interviewing a vegan

Piers Morgan brutally took the opportunity to sit and scoff a McDonald's Big Mac in front of a vegan activist who appeared on his TalkTV show, discussing vegan 'hypocrisy'.

Orla Coghlan from the group Animal Rebellion insists that eating vegetables such as avocados, which use a lot of water and pesticides are not as bad as eating meat.

"Anyway, look, I'm starving," the host responded. "And you're not going to persuade me."

A runner then brought in a McDonald's delivery bag, and Morgan began enjoying a takeaway.

