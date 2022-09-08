Moment Nadhim Zahawi passed note to Liz Truss about Queen's health

Cameras caught the moment Nadhim Zahawi passed a note to Liz Truss about The Queen's health in the House of Commons.

Truss left the room upon receiving the note, as did leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer.

While no official announcement had been made at that time, it is now known Her Majesty has been placed under 'medical supervision' after doctors became 'concerned for her health'.

She is said to be at Balmoral, and comfortable.

