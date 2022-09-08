Presenters across news channels wear black as news of Queen's health emerges

Presenters across news channels including the BBC and ITV have been wearing black as news of the Queen's health emerges.

The palace released a statement that doctors were 'concerned' about her health, and she was being placed under medical supervision.

Her children, as well as grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, have all travelled up to Balmoral to be by her side.

The wearing of black clothes by those reporting has concerned the public.

