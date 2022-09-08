A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments

Following the news of Her Majesty The Queen's passing, we're looking back at her most memorable moments from her 70-year reign.

From her coronation back in 1953, to her wonderful sense of humour during royal visits around the globe, Queen Elizabeth II made a name as one of the most-loved members of the Royal Family.

Her Majesty has been forced to cancel a number of engagements in recent months, and was last seen welcoming prime minister, Liz Truss.

She died at her Balmoral, Scotland, aged 96, surrounded by her family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.