Official statement confirming Queen's death is placed outside Buckingham Palace

An official notice has been placed outside Buckingham Palace confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty passed away today (8 September) after doctors became 'concerned' for her health.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement read.

Her immediate family made the trip up to Scotland to be with her.

