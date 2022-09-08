Chimpanzee convinced to return to Ukrainian zoo after being offered a bike ride

A runaway chimpanzee from a Kharkiv zoo has been talked back in to returning with a raincoat, a hug, and a bicycle.

Chichi was spotted roaming the streets of the Ukrainian city on Monday (5 September) when keepers eventually tacked her down near a park.

The heartwarming moment they wrapped her up and took her home has been caught on camera, as she sits on the seat of a bicycle.

The zoo’s director, Oleksiy Grigoriev, has confirmed she's perfectly fine.

