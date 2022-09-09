Powerful moment black cabs line up outside Buckingham Palace to pay respects to Queen

Black cabs were seen silently lining up on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in tribute to the Queen yesterday (8 September), following the news of her passing.

Around 50 taxis made it before the road shut off, in a moment that was described as 'incredibly moving' by those at the scene.

“I turned my light off and just made a beeline there, just to pay respects,” one driver, Robert Caulder, said of the moment he heard the news on the radio.

Her Majesty passed away 'peacefully' at her Balmoral home.

