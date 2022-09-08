Crowd sings national anthem outside Buckingham Palace following Queen's death

Footage has captured the moment the crowd outside Buckingham Palace broke into a rendition of the national anthem, following news of the Queen's passing.

Hundreds have gathered as a notice confirming her death was put up on the gates outside the palace.

'The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow', the statement read.

The national anthem will be changed to 'God Save The King' in due course.

