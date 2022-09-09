Donald Trump claims he and the Queen had 'great chemistry' in tribute

Donald Trump has spoke about the 'great chemistry' he had with Queen Elizabeth II, in a tribute following her passing.

The former president appeared on GB News where he recalled the times they met and how they how they 'talked all night long'.

"We spent a lot more time than people thought and it was really quite something we just, we just got along very well," he said.

"She was incredible to speak to and so sharp, her mind was so sharp, and just to be with her was something very special."

