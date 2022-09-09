Netflix's The Crown to stop filming following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Netflix's The Crown is set to pause filming as a mark 'of respect' to Her Majesty The Queen, following her passing yesterday (8 September).

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Peter Morgan, the show's creator said in an email to Deadline. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The show has been clear from its start back in 2016 that they would stop should the inevitable happen.

Its fifth season is set for release in November.

