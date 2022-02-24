Video

California convoy opposing Covid-19 mandates hits the road

A small convoy of truckers in California demanded the end of Covid-19 mandates as they began a cross-country voyage to Washington, D.C.

“My main message is freedom. Of course, you know that covers pretty much everything. From the mandates to people telling us we got to wear a mask to go inside, and maybe I don’t want to wear a mask,” said one truck driver to KTVU Fox.

covid-19
