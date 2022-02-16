Rudy Giuliani says Eminem should leave US for taking a knee at Super Bowl

Rudy Giuliani says Eminem should leave the US and “go to another country” for taking a knee at Super Bowl halftime show.

Eminem had apparently mentioned the idea of kneeling ahead of his performance, but had been asked to avoid doing so by Super Bowl organisers.

Giuliani said on his radio show: “Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean crime is way out of control in Los Angeles.”

