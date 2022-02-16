Police chase 'drunk' woman on motorised suitcase through airport

A woman riding a motorised suitcase led police on a meandering chase through Orlando International Airport after she was barred from flying for allegedly being too drunk.

In newly released body camera footage, Orlando Police Officer Andrew Mamone can be seen chasing Chelsea Alston after she rode away, flipped a middle finger, and said: "F*** you, suck my d***.”

The footage was obtained by WKMG-TV News 6 as part of an investigation that found dozens of airline passengers were arrested at the airport for violent behaviour.

