Carol Vorderman fumes at media saying she 'cosied up' to Hancock at Cheltenham

Carol Vorderman is furious over claims she 'cosied up' to Matt Hancock at Cheltenham Races, who happened to be in the same box as her yesterday (14 March).

The former Countdown host is known for being anti-Tory, and felt set up by the photos, saying she only responded to his small talk out of politeness.

"What are you meant to do? You're in the royal box. You can't call them a... in the royal box, can you?", she said in a scathing Twitter video.

"Talk about a bloody set-up!"

