A Latvian rail safety advert from 2008 is going viral for its 'terrifying' nature that's enough to 'give children nightmares'.

In the stop motion clip, children can be seen throwing rocks under a train to try and trip it up.

One day, it derails the train, which comes to life and goes chasing after them around the town and into their homes.

'The railway is not for playing', an on-screen message at the end warns.

