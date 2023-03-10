Andrew Tate explodes at 'dork' followers for asking questions about shoes

A resurfaced clip from Andrew Tate's 'Hustler's University' shows the kickboxer losing it over someone asking what shoes they should wear to the gym.

Filmed in Romania, Tate seems to explode at the idea someone would ask such a question.

"I do open DMs every day and every single day someone asks me the same, stupid question: 'Hey Tate, what footwear do I use in the gym? What do I wear to squat?' Or bench, whatever these f****** dorks do," he says, claiming leg day is 'rest day'.

"I will bench-press your mom in flip-flops or running shoes."

