Apes deliberately make themselves dizzy to feel 'escapism', researchers discover

New research from the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham suggest apes deliberately spin around to make themselves dizzy as a form of escapism.

Academics, who studied gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos and orangutans, suggest the findings could help discover more about humans evolving the desire to seek altered mental states.

In online clips, apes are often seen spinning around 'for fun', but it's never been truly known why until now.

